Soldiers and Sailors Monument keeps veterans in the spotlight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As the nation observes Veterans Day, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Cleveland is reminding the public about the services and sacrifices of local veterans.
More than 9,000 Cuyahoga County residents fought in the Civil War. Their names are etched into marble inside the monument.
Executive Director Tim Daley said work continues to document biographies for each person listed with help from interns.
Daley described the monument as “living history”. The monument was dedicated on July 4, 1894.
According to the monument’s website, “it consists of a 125′ column surrounded at its base by a Memorial Room and esplanade. The column, topped with a statue of the Goddess of Freedom, defended by the Shield of Liberty, signifies the essence of the Nation for which Cuyahoga County veterans were willing to and did give their lives. Four bronze groupings on the esplanade depict, in battle scenes, the Navy, Artillery, Infantry and Cavalry.”
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended World War I, which was on Nov. 11, 1918, a Poppy Station has been created in the monument. Everyone is invited to visit and create a Remembrance Poppy. Families that had a relative who served in the military during World War I are encouraged to write that person’s name on the poppy they create.
On Saturday, Nov. 24, the monument will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during Cleveland’s Winterfest. Santa Claus will be at the monument from noon to 5 p.m.
