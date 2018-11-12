Spinach spill on I-71 caused 10-mile backup near Mansfield

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over Sunday afternoon on I-71, spilling a load of spinach across the roadway.
The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on I-71 north near Washington Township in Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Crash investigators say the 50-year-old truck driver tried to correct the truck’s steering after drifting off of the side of the road before overturning. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
The crash caused a backup of approximately 10 miles as crews cleaned spinach and debris from the roadway.
