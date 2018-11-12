Suspected hit-skip driver said car malfunctioned before injuring women, baby in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You can see the headlights of the car coming down West 104th Street. It swerves, goes up and over the curb, hits a porch, then strikes a car with two women and a baby inside, and a woman standing outside the car.
“My mother-in-law came out and was showing her friend the baby and a car came from this way and hit the porch, hit the car, and hit her. She like flew,” said Maranda Hernandez.
Cleveland police say they tracked down the car just a few blocks away on West 102nd Street. The owner of the vehicle told police she was driving. In a police report she said she was “test driving it after a friend had repaired the brakes.”
She continued to say the “power steering or something failed and she could not control the vehicle.”
Victims' family members tell Cleveland 19′s Lacey Crisp they have a lot of questions. “how do you keep going and not stop knowing you just made a huge incident?” Hernandez asked.
Two of the women are recovering in the hospital. Hernandez’s mother-in law has a fractured jaw. She has another surgery scheduled for today. She also has a broken leg, and four broken ribs. “Everyone’s alive and breathing. She’s going to heal after these injuries. it may be a tough recovery. My mom is a strong woman. She is going to bounce back from this.”
The good news, 7-month-old William only has a few scratches and bruises, and is otherwise OK.
“Everyone has been reaching out to us. I really appreciate everybody’s prayers. If you can just keep my mom in your prayers,” the family said.
