Two people, including a teenager, shot in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were shot late Sunday evening.
Just before midnight on Sunday, Maple Heights police officers responded to the area of Clare Avenue and Prayner Road for a report of numerous shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found the 20-year-old at 21319 Clare Avenue.
A short time later the 17-year-old boy was found.
Both victims were transported to MetroHealth Hospital, where they are being treated for non life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at 216-587-9624.
