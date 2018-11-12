View over 50,000 masterpieces from Art Institute of Chicago without leaving your seat

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Art Institute of Chicago created a digital catalogue containing thousands of images of artwork found at the museum.
Masterpieces from Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet are just some of the pieces converted into high-resolution images that can be viewed online.
The unrestricted access to the collection is part of the museum’s redesign and relaunch of its website.
“We’ve also enhanced the image viewing capabilities on object pages, which means that you can see much greater detail on objects than before,” says Michael Neault, Executive Creative Director, Experience Design.
The wide-ranging collection currently consists of 52,446 items.
