Viola Davis on 'Widows,' MeToo and expressing her femininity

But it's been almost a decade since her "Doubt" co-star Meryl Streep pleaded "My God, somebody give her a movie!" at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (and later called her "possessed to the blazing, incandescent power"). Since then, Davis has been a mainstay on screens big and small, but she has seldom — except in the Shonda Rhimes ABC series and now "Widows" — been front and center. She has even expressed some regret over 2011's "The Help," noting "it wasn't the voices of the maids that were heard." The same year, Davis formed a production company with her husband, the actor Julius Tennon, with whom she has an eight-year-old daughter.