Amber Alert suspect surrenders to Cleveland Police following week long manhunt

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ronald Davis, the man accused of abducting his 1-month-old baby, surrendered to Cleveland Police Tuesday, nearly a week after the reported kidnapping.
On Nov. 8, police say Davis broke into a residence at 3109 Central Ave., beat the mother of his child and abducted their baby.
The baby was returned -- unharmed -- shortly after the Amber Alert was triggered, and was taken to University Hospitals for observation.
Multiple charges are pending against Davis.
