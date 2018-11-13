Amber Alert suspect surrenders to Cleveland Police following week long manhunt

By John Deike | November 13, 2018 at 4:47 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 4:51 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ronald Davis, the man accused of abducting his 1-month-old baby, surrendered to Cleveland Police Tuesday, nearly a week after the reported kidnapping.

On Nov. 8, police say Davis broke into a residence at 3109 Central Ave., beat the mother of his child and abducted their baby.

The baby was returned -- unharmed -- shortly after the Amber Alert was triggered, and was taken to University Hospitals for observation.

Multiple charges are pending against Davis.

