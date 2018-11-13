Bengals announce Hue Jackson’s new role with team

Move came same day as Bengals fire defensive coordinator

By Joe Danneman | November 12, 2018 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 9:12 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Hue Jackson officially has a new title for his role with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team announced Tuesday morning the recently-fired Cleveland Browns head coach joined the Bengals as Special Assistant to head coach Marvin Lewis.

A source told FOX19 NOW about the hire just hours after defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was fired Monday.

“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to join the Bengals this season. There is a lot of talent on this team, and I look forward to doing my part to help it finish the season strong,” said Cleveland’s former head coach.

Jackson, a former Bengals assistant coach, is a long-time friend and colleague of Marvin Lewis and coached seven years as an assistant coach in Cincinnati. He first started in 2004 as a wide receivers coach and also worked as a running backs coach and offensive coordinator.

“I have a great comfort level with Hue and his ability to assist me with the day-to-day responsibilities on defense, including analyzing our opponents and helping me on game days with the players and defensive coaches,” Lewis said.

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches during warm-ups before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (AP)

Jackson spent parts of three seasons as the Browns head coach, but was fired after eight games this season and a 3-36-1 record with the Browns.

He is in his eighteenth season in the NFL and has coached for the Redskins, Falcons, Ravens and Raiders as well.

