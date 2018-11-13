Police say active shooter situation at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital was a 'hoax’

By Chris Anderson | November 13, 2018 at 2:10 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 3:53 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A report of a female with a gun at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital turned out to be a hoax, according to Medina police.

Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital after a “Code Silver” text alert was sent out reporting an active shooter situation.

According to Medina police, an alleged female with a firearm was threatening individuals. The Cleveland Clinic said the situation reportedly happened at the medical office building just before 2 p.m., but the lockdown was in effect for both the office and main hospital.

Multiple employees at the hospital said they were told that it was not a drill and they were asked to turn off all the lights in their rooms and silence their cellphones. A woman who works at the hospital told her husband that it seemed like a hostage situation.

Law enforcement officers searched each floor in the hospital ensuring that the building is safe.

The scene was determined clear by Medina police at approximately 3:30 p.m.

During a concluding press conference, the Medina Police Department said the entire situation was a “hoax.”

