Cleveland Councilman defends himself amid questionable spending

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Councilman Ken Johnson has responded to reports that he misused funding slated for ward service improvements.
A Cleveland.com investigation found Johnson received more than $168,000 in reimbursement from the city for more than 11 years. The investigation found Johnson was reimbursed $1,200 each month for unspecified “ward services.”
All Cleveland City Council members have at their disposal $1,200 a month in reimbursable expenses. According to council member business expense reimbursement policies and procedures, council members are required to pay up front for a variety of items like ward office expenses, equipment, car expenses, out of town costs, service providers, executive assistant bonuses, phone and miscellaneous expenses. Council members get reimbursed with cash based on an expense reports they file every month.
Before a council meeting on Monday, Johnson told Cleveland 19 the city completed an investigation into the funds and found nothing illegal or wrong with the spending. Johnson said the funds were paid to a city employee who oversaw lawn and mowing services for property in his community.
The company providing those services stopped receiving payment from the city because program leaders failed to provide city leaders with audits over a period of at least three years.
The city stopped reimbursement to Johnson last month after learning about spending and decided to conduct their own investigation.
Johnson said the program was extremely successful while it was running.
“I thought it was better spent out in the neighborhood, every dime back to the neighborhood," he said.
When asked what he will do with future “ward services” funding, Johnson stated he would use it for other office related needs.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.