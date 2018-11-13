‘Cleveland First’ aims to reduce size, salary of Cleveland City Council

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The newly formed group called Cleveland First has so far gathered close to 3,000 of the 6,000 signatures needed to put two issues on the ballot.
Cleveland First wants voters to choose whether or not the number of city council members should shrink from 17 to nine, and whether the salary for a Cleveland City councilmember should be reduced from just over $80,000 dollars a year to $58,000 a year.
Cleveland Businessman Tony George is providing the financial backing to get the issues on the ballot.
“I think when you have smaller government, it’s easier to get things done,” said Tony George, the owner of several Cleveland-area restaurants.
George says Cleveland City Council is too big, and the salaries the current city council members take home is too high for a city of Cleveland’s size.
“We need to streamline government, and with less councilmen, I think you’ll see new faces. We also need fresh blood as well. A lot of these councilmen -- I know most of them -- have been there for a long time. We need fresh ideas and that’s why these guys came to me,” said George.
Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley told Cleveland 19 that fewer council people will mean less representation for the people and that lower salaries will make it challenging to find the most qualified candidates.
“I disagree with Council President Kelley because if you reduce the size of council and you reduce their pay hopefully some of these guys that have been hanging on for 10, 20, 30 years will move on to another job,” said George.
