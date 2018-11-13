Colleagues, friends pay tribute to Cleveland reporter found dead in Wood County

Nikki Delamotte
By Chris Anderson | November 13, 2018 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 10:19 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Perrysburg Township discovered the bodies of Nicole Delamotte and her 67-year-old uncle, Robert Delamotte, at a Wood County mobile home park.

Delamotte, 30, worked as a reporter for cleveland.com, writing culture and human interest stories for the last 2 years.

It’s with heavy hearts we report the tragic death of Nikki Delamotte, a popular culture reporter with cleveland.com....

Posted by cleveland.com on Monday, November 12, 2018

Friends and coworkers, as well as reporters from other Cleveland-area media outlets, shared their stories and memories of Delamotte.

Police say Delamotte was visiting relatives in the area when she was reported missing.

Detectives from the Perrysburg Township Police Department say it is a homicide investigation, but have not released any additional details.

