Colleagues, friends pay tribute to Cleveland reporter found dead in Wood County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Perrysburg Township discovered the bodies of Nicole Delamotte and her 67-year-old uncle, Robert Delamotte, at a Wood County mobile home park.
Delamotte, 30, worked as a reporter for cleveland.com, writing culture and human interest stories for the last 2 years.
Friends and coworkers, as well as reporters from other Cleveland-area media outlets, shared their stories and memories of Delamotte.
Police say Delamotte was visiting relatives in the area when she was reported missing.
Detectives from the Perrysburg Township Police Department say it is a homicide investigation, but have not released any additional details.
