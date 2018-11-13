Cook the ultimate Thanksgiving feast with Ohio City Provisions, Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast about all things food! And this week the trio of food experts will bring in a couple of pros to help you prepare, cooks and serve the perfect turkey this Thanksgiving.
The Taste Buds, which includes Jen Picciano of Cleveland 19 and Cleveland Cooks, Chef David Kocab of The Black Pig, and Chef Matt Mytro of Flour, are taking the show on the road. They’ll be broadcasting live from Ohio City Provisions, the award winning butcher shop and market in Ohio City. There, the team will demonstrate all the techniques you’ll need to know to make your best Thanksgiving dinner ever.
Trevor Clatterbuck, and Vinnie Delagrange will show viewers:
- Brining a turkey and readying it for the oven
- Trussing and/or breaking down a fresh turkey into 8 cut for roasting
- Roasting a turkey
- Carving a turkey
- Making rich stock, and transforming that into gravy
In addition, the team of Turkey Day experts will answer your questions live. So if you need help with a particular side dish or dessert, comment on the Facebook Live post and we’ll answer them live on the show.
Catch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, the Cleveland 19 News app, website and Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.