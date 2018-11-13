Elderly man dead after Willowick house fire

WILLOWICK, OH (WOIO) - The Willowick Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 400 block of East 326th Street, Tuesday around 1 a.m.
Upon entry crews discovered an elderly man and a dog deceased.
Authorities are still working to identify the victim.
The police department was the crew first on scene and tried to make entry.
The fire caused significant damage to both the front and side portion of the home.
According to the Fire Department, the fire first started in the living room section of the home.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted along with a coroner who is on the scene.
Cause of the fire not known at this time.
