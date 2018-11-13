FBI report shows 17 percent spike in hate crimes in 2017

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, traffic along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington streaks past the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters building. The FBI says hate crimes reports were up about 17 percent in 2017, marking a rise for the third year in a row. An annual report released Tuesday shows there were more than 7,100 reported hate crimes last year. There were increases in attacks motivated by racial bias, religious bias and because of a victim’s sexual orientation. The report shows there was a nearly 23 percent increase in religion-based hate crimes. There was a 37 percent spike in anti-Jewish hate crimes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) (J. David Ake)