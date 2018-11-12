2 found dead in Friendly Village mobile home park

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Perrysburg Township Police have confirmed Nicole Delamotte-Ullman, 30, and Robert J. Delamotte, 67, were the two people found dead at the Friendly Village mobile home park in Perrysburg Township, Monday afternoon.
Police confirmed that the two were related. According to a report from cleveland.com, the victims' relationship has been identified as niece and uncle.
The report also said that Delamotte-Ullman worked as a Plain Dealer culture reporter.
Senator Sherrod Brown also tweeted about the incident as his wife Connie Schultz also worked at The Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper from 1993 to 2011.
Delamotte-Ullman had previously been reported missing and was visiting relatives in the area.
A call to law enforcement officials regarding the situation came in around 9:30 a.m after someone could not reach the two victims.
Cleveland.com’s report states that Perrysburg Township police are investigating the incident as a homicide, but no other information has been released.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
