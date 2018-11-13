Mayfield Heights Police Officer prevents $2,000 scam following routine call

MAYFIELD, OHIO (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights police officer Corporal Van Snider is being credited with saving a senior citizen $2,000 after a routine call to check on the welfare of an elderly woman.
The Mayfield Height Police Department detailed what happened in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
Cpl. Van Snider answered a call to check on an elderly woman walking in traffic on Mayfield Road Monday, Nov. 12. The police officer discovered the woman was looking for a business that could wire money.
The woman had been called by “an attorney” on behalf of her “grandson." The caller told her that her grandson had been arrested in Philadelphia and needed $2,000 for bail. The caller told the woman not to tell anyone as to avoid embarrassment for her grandson.
Cpl. Snider investigated the claim and learned her grandson was no where near Philadephia.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 12 the Mayfield Heights Police Department warned families to make their elderly family members aware of the current scams.
According to the Mayfield Heights Facebook post the FTC reports only one in four people who fall victim to scams ever reports them to police.
For more information on current scams the Mayfield Heights Police Department recommends the following website by the Federal Trade Commission: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts?fbclid=IwAR3HObaPVWOTmcnqr-5cImgsS6Ye76E7288AkhTnQZKsdBFOEQCVvFuzyE0
