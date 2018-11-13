Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold blast with some snow

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A winter like air mass has settled into the area. It is going to be a windy day with temperatures only in the 30s. Some snow showers will be in the area mainly the first half of the day. Snow accumulations will be minor with most spots only getting a dusting. A few locations in the higher terrain south and east of Cleveland will be looking at up to 2 inches of snow. Lingering lake effect moisture tonight will lead to some flurries. Lake effect snow showers will occur east of Cleveland with little additional snow. We will fall well into the 20s tonight. Dry air tomorrow will allow for more sunshine. Don’t expect it to warm, however, with high temperatures in the mid 30s in the afternoon.