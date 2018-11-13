Ohio soldier says he thought he was going to die during training exercises

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Department of Defense released a report earlier this year detailing harassment in the military, from sexual harassment and bullying to hazing.
The report includes an important deadline of Dec. 1. This is the day when a first-of-its-kind report on hazing in the military is due.
All branches of the military must report their progress in tracking and dealing with hazing in the military.
A Cleveland-area native reached out Carl Monday to express the hazing he experienced while on a Kansas base.
“I thought I was gonna die,” said Army Private Tanner Frederick of Medina.
“He slammed my head into the ground. He completely smashed my head into the ground a couple of times,” said Pvt. Frederick.
This soldier’s story is far from over.
