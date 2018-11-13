Ohio soldier says he thought he was going to die during training exercises

By Tamu Thomas | November 13, 2018 at 11:16 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 11:44 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Department of Defense released a report earlier this year detailing harassment in the military, from sexual harassment and bullying to hazing.

The report includes an important deadline of Dec. 1. This is the day when a first-of-its-kind report on hazing in the military is due.

All branches of the military must report their progress in tracking and dealing with hazing in the military.

A Cleveland-area native reached out Carl Monday to express the hazing he experienced while on a Kansas base.

“I thought I was gonna die,” said Army Private Tanner Frederick of Medina.

“He slammed my head into the ground. He completely smashed my head into the ground a couple of times,” said Pvt. Frederick.

This soldier’s story is far from over.

