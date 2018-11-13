Live: Sanitation worker shot in East side Cleveland neighborhood; Mayor Jackson on scene

Crime scene on Cleveland's East side (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | November 13, 2018 at 11:10 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 12:22 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams responded to the scene of a shooting on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.

A representative from the Laborers International Union confirmed that the victim is a sanitation worker in Cleveland.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of East 138th Street.

A witness on the scene told Cleveland 19 News that she heard a garbage truck stop in the area, then heard several gunshots fired.

The medical examiner’s office was called to the scene.

A suspect description has not been provided.

