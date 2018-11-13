Live: Sanitation worker shot in East side Cleveland neighborhood; Mayor Jackson on scene

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams responded to the scene of a shooting on the city’s East side Tuesday morning.
A representative from the Laborers International Union confirmed that the victim is a sanitation worker in Cleveland.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of East 138th Street.
A witness on the scene told Cleveland 19 News that she heard a garbage truck stop in the area, then heard several gunshots fired.
The medical examiner’s office was called to the scene.
A suspect description has not been provided.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for details to this developing story.
