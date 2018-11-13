Rittman police: Missing 15-year-old girl left suicide note before running away

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police say a missing 15-year-old girl who left a suicide note before running away may be with her adult boyfriend.
Mikala Van Kirk was reported missing on Sunday from Rittman. She does not have her cellphone with her.
Mikala is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the Rittman Police Department, say she may be with her 19-year-old boyfriend from Rittman.
Anyone with information regarding the teen’s location should contact police immediately.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.