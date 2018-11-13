RTA transit officer involved in a car accident

Both drivers expected to be ok

By Julia Tullos | November 13, 2018 at 1:57 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 1:57 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An RTA transit police officer was involved in a car accident on the city’s East side.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 66th and Woodland.

Police said the officer was in the SUV when it collided with a car.

At this time, the accident remains under investigation and there is no word on who was at fault.

At least one of the drivers went to the hospital, with what officers are saying is non life threatening injuries.

