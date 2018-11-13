Severe blood shortage possible for winter months

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - To avoid delays in lifesaving medical care the American Red Cross will need an additional 4,300 blood drives nationally with more than 130 drives locally.
“From traumas to ongoing cancer treatments, the need for blood doesn’t stop for the holidays,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “It’s important to remember that patients across the country cannot survive without your generosity."
The Red Cross collected 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations during the months of September and October. Coupled with hurricanes Michael and Florence, causing donations to go uncollected, the shortage has grown to crisis proportions.
Red Cross officials are encouraging people to give blood during the holidays, which traditionally sees a slowdown due to weather and the winter holidays.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this winter, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Ashtabula
Andover
11/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Andover Christian Church, 200 Stillman Ave
Ashtabula
11/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kent State University, 3300 Lake Rd. West
11/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Ashtabula County Medical Center, 2420 Lake Ave.
11/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint John School, 7911 Depot Rd.
12/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Primerica Stiltner & Associates, 1829 E. 51st Street
12/12/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Community Counseling Center, 2801 C Court
Austinburg
12/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Austinburg Town Hall, 2794 State Route 307 E.
Conneaut
11/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 876 Grove St.
11/29/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center, 158 W Main St.
12/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Conneaut Public Library, 304 Buffalo Street
12/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Leaf United Methodist Church, 110 Gateway Avenue
Geneva
11/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Church, 594 West Main Street
11/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northwest Ambulance District, 1480 S Broadway
12/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Giant Eagle Geneva, 755 South Broadway Avenue
Jefferson
11/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ashtabula Cnty Commissioners, 25 West Jefferson Street
12/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 E Jefferson St
Rock Creek
12/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagleville Bible Church, 1981 State Route 45
_______________
Cuyahoga
Bay Village
11/30/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Bay Village Branch, 502 Cahoon Road
Beachwood
11/24/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Beachwood Public Library, 25501 Shaker Blvd.
11/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 26001 S. Woodland Blvd.
11/28/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland Clinic, 26900 Cedar Road
11/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, 3999 Richmond Road
12/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd.
Berea
11/13/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Berea Midpark High School, 165 E Bagley Rd
11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Baldwin Wallace University, 120 East Grand St
12/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Berea Library, 7 Berea Commons
Brecksville
11/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brecksville Community Center, One Community Drive
Brook Park
12/7/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mazzella Lifting Technologies, 21000 Aerospace Pkwy
Brooklyn
11/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brooklyn Fire Station, 8400 Memphis Avenue
12/6/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Health-Mor, 1 American Road, Suite 1250
Brookpark
11/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Metro Toyota, 13775 Brookpark Rd,
Chagrin Falls
12/2/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Temple Emanu EL, 4545 Brainard Road
Cleveland
11/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 200 Public Square, 200 Public Square, 3rd Floor
11/13/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., MetroHealth Medical Center, 2500 Metrohealth Drive
11/14/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., CWRU Thwing Hall Ballroom, 11111 Euclid Avenue
11/14/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., CWRU Thwing Hall Ballroom, 11111 Euclid Avenue
11/15/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/16/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3556 West 130th
11/17/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/18/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/18/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 4423 Pearl Road
11/19/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/20/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way
11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Lerner, 9500 Euclid Avenue
11/21/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 572, 6483 State Rd.
11/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/24/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/25/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
11/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Leo The Great Church, 4940 Broadview Road
11/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Church, 3644 Rocky River Drive
11/26/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue
11/26/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland State Univ Marshall College of Law, 1801 Euclid Avenue
11/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga Community College Metro Campus, 2500 East 22nd Street
11/27/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland Heart Lab, 6701 Carnegie Ave
11/27/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue
11/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carl B Stokes Court House, 801 West Superior Ave
11/28/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue
11/28/2018: 4:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m., St Columbkille Church, 6740 Broadview Rd.
11/29/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue
11/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue
12/1/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue
12/1/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Omega Psi Phi, 15435 St. Clair
12/2/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue
12/3/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Lerner, 9500 Euclid Avenue
12/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Cleveland Center, 1375 E.9th St., Building Management
12/4/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/5/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/6/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/7/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/7/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Joseph Academy, 3430 Rocky River Drive
12/7/2018: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Blvd.
12/8/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/9/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/10/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 800 Superior, 800 Superior Avenue
12/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Vincent Charity Medical Center, 2351 East 22nd Street
12/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/12/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/13/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., MetroHealth Medical Center, 2500 Metrohealth Drive
12/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., MetroHealth Medical Center, 2500 Metrohealth Drive
12/13/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
12/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Miller Tower, 9500 Euclid Avenue
12/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland Heights
11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Hts Library, 2345 Lee Road
Euclid
11/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Euclid Public Library, 631 East 222nd Street
11/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Euclid Hospital, 18901 Lakeshore Blvd
Fairview Park
11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fairview Recreation Center, 21225 Lorain Road
11/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fairview High School, 4507 W 213th St
12/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Park City Hall, 20777 Lorain Rd
Garfield Heights
12/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Garfield Hts Civic Center, 5407 Turney Road
Highland Heights
11/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd.
Independence
11/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive
12/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 6200 Oak Tree Boulevard, 6200 Oak Tree Boulevard
Lakewood
11/14/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Lakewood YMCA, 16915 Detroit Rd.
11/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lakewood Women's Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.
12/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Edward High School, 13500 Detroit Rd.
12/6/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Citizens Bank, 14534 Madison Ave
Lyndhurst
12/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Lyndhurst, 1950 Richmond Road
Mayfield Heights
11/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Hospital, 6780 Mayfield Road
12/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mayfield Hts DeJohn Community Center, 6306 Marsol Dr.
Mayfield Village
11/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.
11/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive
12/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.
12/6/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive
12/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Mayfield Branch Library, 500 SOM Center
Middleburg Heights
11/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Middleburg Hts Comm Center, 16000 Bagley Rd
11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Middleburg Heights Branch, 16699 Bagley Road
12/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Middleburg Heights Branch, 16699 Bagley Road
North Olmsted
11/16/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Olmsted Branch, 27403 Lorain Road
12/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Olmsted Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Rd.
12/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., SMART TD Auxiliary, 25000 Country Club Blvd
North Royalton
11/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Royalton Branch, 5071 Wallings Rd
Olmsted Falls
11/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Olmsted Falls Branch, 8100 Mapleway Dr
12/10/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary of the Falls Church, 25615 Bagley Rd
Parma
11/13/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/14/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/16/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/17/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/18/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/19/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga Community College West Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Rd
11/20/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/21/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/24/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/25/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/27/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/28/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
11/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/1/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/2/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/3/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/4/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/5/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/7/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/8/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/9/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/10/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/12/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
12/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road
Pepper Pike
11/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ursuline College, 2550 Lander Road
12/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Boulevard
Rocky River
11/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lutheran High School West, 3850 Linden Rd.
11/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rocky River High School, 20951 Detroit Rd.
11/18/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Christopher Catholic Church, 20141 Detroit Rd
11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Rd.
12/6/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Rd.
Seven Hills
11/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Seven Hills Cmnty Rec Center, 7777 Summitview Drive
Solon
11/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Realty Greater Cleveland Southeast, 32875 Solon Road, #105
11/27/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Solon, 29800 Bainbridge Road
12/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Solon Community Center, 35000 Portz Parkway
12/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, 32001 Cannon Road
Strongsville
11/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ehrnfelt Recreation Center, 18100 Royalton Rd
11/23/2018: 10:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Strongsville Branch, 18700 Westwood Dr
12/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Strongsville, 16761 Southpark Center
Westlake
11/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Rd.
11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Crocker Park, 239 Market Street
11/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd.
12/6/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd.
Woodmere
11/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MarshBerry, 28601 Chagrin Blvd.
_______________
Erie
Castalia
11/28/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Margaretta High School, 209 Lowell St.
Huron
11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St.
Sandusky
11/17/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., UAW Local 1216, 3211 Bardshar Rd
11/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave
11/27/2018: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Meadowlawn Intermediate School, 1313 Strub Road
11/30/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, 1912 Hayes Ave Sandusky
12/5/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sandusky High School, 2130 Hayes Ave
12/7/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Perkins High School, 3714 Campbell St.
12/13/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Erie County Building, 2900 Columbus Ave
12/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, 1912 Hayes Ave Sandusky
Vermilion
11/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave.
12/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vermilion High School, 1250 Sanford St.
_______________
Geauga
Chagrin Falls
12/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Rd
Chardon
11/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Munson Town Hall, 12210 Auburn Rd.
11/29/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chardon United Methodist Church, 515 North St.
12/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chardon Healthcare Center, 620 Water Street
Chesterland
11/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Rd.
Middlefield
11/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 14999 South State Street
_______________
Huron
Greenwich
11/16/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., South Central High School, 3305 Greenwich Angling Road
11/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Ripley Church, 4130 Edwards Road
New London
12/6/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eagles, 29 West Fir Street
Norwalk
11/13/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Social Hall, 30 Milan Ave
11/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 60 West Main St.
11/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, 272 Benedict Ave.
12/5/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 140 Milan Rd.
Plymouth
11/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Plymouth Village Community Building, 48 West Broadway
Willard
11/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Willard High School, 123 Whisler St.
11/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mercy Willard Hospital, 1100 Neal Zick Rd
_______________
Lake
Concord Twp
11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Physician Pavilion at TriPoint Medical Center, 7580 Auburn Road
Kirtland
11/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr.
11/15/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr.
12/4/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kirtland Public Library, 9267 Chillicothe Rd.
Madison
11/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cornerstone Friends Church, 2300 Hubbard Rd.
Mentor
11/17/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Advent Lutheran Church, 7985 Munson Rd.
11/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor Civic Arena, 8600 Munson Rd.
11/26/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pinegate Community Clubhouse, 6301 Gatewood Dr.
12/5/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Lowes of Mentor, 9600 Mentor Ave.
12/9/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
12/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor Library, 8215 Mentor Ave.
12/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor Civic Arena, 8600 Munson Rd.
Mentor
12/14/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Mall, 7850 Mentor Ave.
Mentor
12/15/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Western Reserve Harley-Davidson, 8567 Tyler Blvd.
Painesville
11/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty St.
11/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Mary Church, 242 N State St
12/2/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elks Lodge 549, 723 Liberty St
12/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cobblestone Court Apartments, 842 Cobblestone Court
Perry
11/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Perry Public Library, 3753 Main Street
Wickliffe
11/28/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wickliffe Community Center, 900 Worden Road
12/12/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wickliffe Community Center, 900 Worden Road
Willoughby
11/20/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ohio Living Breckenridge Village, 36851 Ridge Rd.
11/28/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Willoughby Library, 30 Public Square
12/2/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave.
12/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willoughby City Hall, 1 Public Square
12/8/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Medical Center, 36000 Euclid Ave.
Willowick
11/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Willowick Community Center, 321 East 314th Street
12/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dudley Field House, 31500 Willowick Drive
12/9/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St
_______________
Lorain
Avon
11/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., French Creek Family YMCA, 2010 Recreation Lane
12/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Emerald Event Center at the Residence Inn by Marriott Cleveland/Avon, 33040 Just Imagine Drive
Avon Lake
11/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Avon Lake Public Library, 32649 Electric Blvd.
Elyria
12/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Am Red Cross Lorain County, 2929 West River Road North
Oberlin
11/29/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Shanks Health and Wellness Center, 200 Woodland St.
Sheffield Village
11/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ohio Business College, 5095 Waterford Dr
Wellington
11/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Penfield Township Community Center, 41012 State Route 18
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.