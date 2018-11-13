Severe blood shortage possible for winter months

Thousands of blood drives needed to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care

By Michael Dakota | November 13, 2018 at 12:59 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 12:59 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - To avoid delays in lifesaving medical care the American Red Cross will need an additional 4,300 blood drives nationally with more than 130 drives locally.

“From traumas to ongoing cancer treatments, the need for blood doesn’t stop for the holidays,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “It’s important to remember that patients across the country cannot survive without your generosity."

The Red Cross collected 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations during the months of September and October. Coupled with hurricanes Michael and Florence, causing donations to go uncollected, the shortage has grown to crisis proportions.

Red Cross officials are encouraging people to give blood during the holidays, which traditionally sees a slowdown due to weather and the winter holidays.

ALERT! The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors to #GiveNow and help overcome a severe blood shortage. Donations are necessary to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Book your appointment today and help spread the word. rcblood.org/2DjfPgn

Posted by American Red Cross Blood Donors on Monday, November 12, 2018

Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this winter, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 13-Dec. 15

Ashtabula

Andover

11/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Andover Christian Church, 200 Stillman Ave

Ashtabula

11/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kent State University, 3300 Lake Rd. West

11/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Ashtabula County Medical Center, 2420 Lake Ave.

11/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint John School, 7911 Depot Rd.

12/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Primerica Stiltner & Associates, 1829 E. 51st Street

12/12/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Community Counseling Center, 2801 C Court

Austinburg

12/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Austinburg Town Hall, 2794 State Route 307 E.

Conneaut

11/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 876 Grove St.

11/29/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center, 158 W Main St.

12/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Conneaut Public Library, 304 Buffalo Street

12/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Leaf United Methodist Church, 110 Gateway Avenue

Geneva

11/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Church, 594 West Main Street

11/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northwest Ambulance District, 1480 S Broadway

12/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Giant Eagle Geneva, 755 South Broadway Avenue

Jefferson

11/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ashtabula Cnty Commissioners, 25 West Jefferson Street

12/3/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jefferson United Methodist Church, 125 E Jefferson St

Rock Creek

12/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagleville Bible Church, 1981 State Route 45

_______________

Cuyahoga

Bay Village

11/30/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Bay Village Branch, 502 Cahoon Road

Beachwood

11/24/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Beachwood Public Library, 25501 Shaker Blvd.

11/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 26001 S. Woodland Blvd.

11/28/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland Clinic, 26900 Cedar Road

11/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, 3999 Richmond Road

12/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd.

Berea

11/13/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Berea Midpark High School, 165 E Bagley Rd

11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Baldwin Wallace University, 120 East Grand St

12/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Berea Library, 7 Berea Commons

Brecksville

11/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brecksville Community Center, One Community Drive

Brook Park

12/7/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mazzella Lifting Technologies, 21000 Aerospace Pkwy

Brooklyn

11/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brooklyn Fire Station, 8400 Memphis Avenue

12/6/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Health-Mor, 1 American Road, Suite 1250

Brookpark

11/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Metro Toyota, 13775 Brookpark Rd,

Chagrin Falls

12/2/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Temple Emanu EL, 4545 Brainard Road

Cleveland

11/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 200 Public Square, 200 Public Square, 3rd Floor

11/13/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., MetroHealth Medical Center, 2500 Metrohealth Drive

11/14/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., CWRU Thwing Hall Ballroom, 11111 Euclid Avenue

11/14/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., CWRU Thwing Hall Ballroom, 11111 Euclid Avenue

11/15/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/16/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3556 West 130th

11/17/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/18/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/18/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 4423 Pearl Road

11/19/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/20/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way

11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Lerner, 9500 Euclid Avenue

11/21/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/21/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 572, 6483 State Rd.

11/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/24/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/25/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

11/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Leo The Great Church, 4940 Broadview Road

11/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Church, 3644 Rocky River Drive

11/26/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

11/26/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland State Univ Marshall College of Law, 1801 Euclid Avenue

11/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga Community College Metro Campus, 2500 East 22nd Street

11/27/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland Heart Lab, 6701 Carnegie Ave

11/27/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

11/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carl B Stokes Court House, 801 West Superior Ave

11/28/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

11/28/2018: 4:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m., St Columbkille Church, 6740 Broadview Rd.

11/29/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

11/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

12/1/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

12/1/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Omega Psi Phi, 15435 St. Clair

12/2/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

12/3/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Lerner, 9500 Euclid Avenue

12/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Cleveland Center, 1375 E.9th St., Building Management

12/4/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/5/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/6/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/7/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/7/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Joseph Academy, 3430 Rocky River Drive

12/7/2018: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Blvd.

12/8/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/9/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/10/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/10/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 800 Superior, 800 Superior Avenue

12/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Vincent Charity Medical Center, 2351 East 22nd Street

12/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/12/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/13/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., MetroHealth Medical Center, 2500 Metrohealth Drive

12/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., MetroHealth Medical Center, 2500 Metrohealth Drive

12/13/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

12/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Miller Tower, 9500 Euclid Avenue

12/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3747 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland Heights

11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Hts Library, 2345 Lee Road

Euclid

11/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Euclid Public Library, 631 East 222nd Street

11/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Euclid Hospital, 18901 Lakeshore Blvd

Fairview Park

11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fairview Recreation Center, 21225 Lorain Road

11/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fairview High School, 4507 W 213th St

12/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Park City Hall, 20777 Lorain Rd

Garfield Heights

12/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Garfield Hts Civic Center, 5407 Turney Road

Highland Heights

11/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd.

Independence

11/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive

12/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 6200 Oak Tree Boulevard, 6200 Oak Tree Boulevard

Lakewood

11/14/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Lakewood YMCA, 16915 Detroit Rd.

11/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lakewood Women's Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.

12/4/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Edward High School, 13500 Detroit Rd.

12/6/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Citizens Bank, 14534 Madison Ave

Lyndhurst

12/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Lyndhurst, 1950 Richmond Road

Mayfield Heights

11/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Hospital, 6780 Mayfield Road

12/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mayfield Hts DeJohn Community Center, 6306 Marsol Dr.

Mayfield Village

11/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.

11/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive

12/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.

12/6/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive

12/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Mayfield Branch Library, 500 SOM Center

Middleburg Heights

11/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Middleburg Hts Comm Center, 16000 Bagley Rd

11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Middleburg Heights Branch, 16699 Bagley Road

12/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Middleburg Heights Branch, 16699 Bagley Road

North Olmsted

11/16/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Olmsted Branch, 27403 Lorain Road

12/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Olmsted Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Rd.

12/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., SMART TD Auxiliary, 25000 Country Club Blvd

North Royalton

11/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Royalton Branch, 5071 Wallings Rd

Olmsted Falls

11/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Olmsted Falls Branch, 8100 Mapleway Dr

12/10/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary of the Falls Church, 25615 Bagley Rd

Parma

11/13/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/14/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/16/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/17/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/18/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/19/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga Community College West Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Rd

11/20/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/21/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/24/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/25/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/26/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/27/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/28/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

11/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/1/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/2/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/3/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/4/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/5/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/7/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/8/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/9/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/10/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/12/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

12/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

Pepper Pike

11/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ursuline College, 2550 Lander Road

12/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Boulevard

Rocky River

11/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lutheran High School West, 3850 Linden Rd.

11/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rocky River High School, 20951 Detroit Rd.

11/18/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Christopher Catholic Church, 20141 Detroit Rd

11/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Rd.

12/6/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Rd.

Seven Hills

11/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Seven Hills Cmnty Rec Center, 7777 Summitview Drive

Solon

11/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Realty Greater Cleveland Southeast, 32875 Solon Road, #105

11/27/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Solon, 29800 Bainbridge Road

12/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Solon Community Center, 35000 Portz Parkway

12/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, 32001 Cannon Road

Strongsville

11/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ehrnfelt Recreation Center, 18100 Royalton Rd

11/23/2018: 10:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Strongsville Branch, 18700 Westwood Dr

12/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Strongsville, 16761 Southpark Center

Westlake

11/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Rd.

11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Crocker Park, 239 Market Street

11/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd.

12/6/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd.

Woodmere

11/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MarshBerry, 28601 Chagrin Blvd.

_______________

Erie

Castalia

11/28/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Margaretta High School, 209 Lowell St.

Huron

11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St.

Sandusky

11/17/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., UAW Local 1216, 3211 Bardshar Rd

11/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave

11/27/2018: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Meadowlawn Intermediate School, 1313 Strub Road

11/30/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, 1912 Hayes Ave Sandusky

12/5/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sandusky High School, 2130 Hayes Ave

12/7/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Perkins High School, 3714 Campbell St.

12/13/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Erie County Building, 2900 Columbus Ave

12/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, 1912 Hayes Ave Sandusky

Vermilion

11/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave.

12/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vermilion High School, 1250 Sanford St.

_______________

Geauga

Chagrin Falls

12/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Rd

Chardon

11/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Munson Town Hall, 12210 Auburn Rd.

11/29/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chardon United Methodist Church, 515 North St.

12/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chardon Healthcare Center, 620 Water Street

Chesterland

11/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Rd.

Middlefield

11/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 14999 South State Street

_______________

Huron

Greenwich

11/16/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., South Central High School, 3305 Greenwich Angling Road

11/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Ripley Church, 4130 Edwards Road

New London

12/6/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eagles, 29 West Fir Street

Norwalk

11/13/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Social Hall, 30 Milan Ave

11/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 60 West Main St.

11/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, 272 Benedict Ave.

12/5/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 140 Milan Rd.

Plymouth

11/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Plymouth Village Community Building, 48 West Broadway

Willard

11/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Willard High School, 123 Whisler St.

11/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mercy Willard Hospital, 1100 Neal Zick Rd

_______________

Lake

Concord Twp

11/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Physician Pavilion at TriPoint Medical Center, 7580 Auburn Road

Kirtland

11/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr.

11/15/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr.

12/4/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kirtland Public Library, 9267 Chillicothe Rd.

Madison

11/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cornerstone Friends Church, 2300 Hubbard Rd.

Mentor

11/17/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Advent Lutheran Church, 7985 Munson Rd.

11/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor Civic Arena, 8600 Munson Rd.

11/26/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pinegate Community Clubhouse, 6301 Gatewood Dr.

12/5/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Lowes of Mentor, 9600 Mentor Ave.

12/9/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.

12/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor Library, 8215 Mentor Ave.

12/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor Civic Arena, 8600 Munson Rd.

Mentor

12/14/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Mall, 7850 Mentor Ave.

Mentor

12/15/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Western Reserve Harley-Davidson, 8567 Tyler Blvd.

Painesville

11/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty St.

11/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Mary Church, 242 N State St

12/2/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elks Lodge 549, 723 Liberty St

12/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cobblestone Court Apartments, 842 Cobblestone Court

Perry

11/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Perry Public Library, 3753 Main Street

Wickliffe

11/28/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wickliffe Community Center, 900 Worden Road

12/12/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wickliffe Community Center, 900 Worden Road

Willoughby

11/20/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ohio Living Breckenridge Village, 36851 Ridge Rd.

11/28/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Willoughby Library, 30 Public Square

12/2/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave.

12/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willoughby City Hall, 1 Public Square

12/8/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Medical Center, 36000 Euclid Ave.

Willowick

11/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Willowick Community Center, 321 East 314th Street

12/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dudley Field House, 31500 Willowick Drive

12/9/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St

_______________

Lorain

Avon

11/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., French Creek Family YMCA, 2010 Recreation Lane

12/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Emerald Event Center at the Residence Inn by Marriott Cleveland/Avon, 33040 Just Imagine Drive

Avon Lake

11/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Avon Lake Public Library, 32649 Electric Blvd.

Elyria

12/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Am Red Cross Lorain County, 2929 West River Road North

Oberlin

11/29/2018: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Shanks Health and Wellness Center, 200 Woodland St.

Sheffield Village

11/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ohio Business College, 5095 Waterford Dr

Wellington

11/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Penfield Township Community Center, 41012 State Route 18

