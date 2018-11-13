Sex offender indicted for opening fire on Cleveland officers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer multiple times has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Jonathan Chambers, a registered sex offender, will face felonious assault, attempted murder and weapons under disability charges.
Chambers reportedly shot the officer at 2679 East 121 St. around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.
The officer, Shane McNea, 28, had responded to the area for shots fired, and when he arrived, Chambers allegedly began firing with what is believed to be an assault rifle.
McNea, who was still in the cruiser, was shot several times in both legs.
A second victim, Marquis Andrews, 37, was shot in the neck.
Chambers will be arraigned on Nov. 15.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.