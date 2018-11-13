Slain sanitation worker described as quiet young man starting to make his way in the world

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A family member described the slain Cleveland City Sanitation worker as quiet, but a good young man in his late 20s who was just starting to make his way in the world.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.
Cleveland police said that a call came in about a city worker shot in the street near East 138th Street and Lambert at about 10:30 a.m. Paramedics tried to save the young man, but he died.
"I didn't know much about him because - unlike his brothers who are very talkative - he was very quiet," said Robert Hawkins, who identified himself as the victim's great uncle, "He was trying to pull himself up. He's got another brother who works for the city. They were up here, and they went to the hospital and got the bad news."
A coworker, who said he also operates a truck like the one the victim was working in, says that there have been safety concerns for years for Cleveland sanitation workers that have never been addressed.
“He was a beautiful young kid trying to get his life together - got him a job with the city - being productive, not in the street, just working,” said Ernest Williams, a fellow city sanitation worker, “He was in his early 20s - ain’t even got off the porch - ain’t did nothing with his life.”
Cleveland Police say they are looking for a dark skinned man who was wearing a hoodie in the area between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5464.
