Son charged in connection to murder of his parents in North Royalton

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Charges have been filed against the 44-year-old son of the elderly North Royalton couple found murdered in their home Sunday evening.
Michael Lucak was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and officially charged on Tuesday morning.
Dennis and Helen Lucak, both 72-years-old, were found fatally shot in their home on Harbour Light Drive.
Dennis served as a “protodeacon” at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church in Broadview Heights.
The suspect is expected to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday morning.
