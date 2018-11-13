Former Northeast Ohioan loses everything in CA wildfire

RICHLAND, OH (WOIO) - Kayla Scalia is closely watching the fires, and the aftermath, out west.
Her sister, future brother-in-law and her young niece lost everything in the flames.
“It’s one of those things, I see it on the news happening at different times and hurricanes and stuff like that and I say, ‘Oh, that’s sad’ and I switch the channel--not thinking about it, but this time it hit home because it’s my sister," she said.
She says her sister Katina’s entire house burned down to the ground after the wildfire took over their neighborhood. She and her 3-year-old daughter, fiance and dog are all safe but Kayla says nothing is left.
Feeling helpless, Kayla started a GoFundMe and is collecting donations for clothing, toiletries and survival items so that her sister and others can start over.
“My main focus right now is to help my sister but I also want people to know that the community of Paradise needs help," said Kayla. “There’s still people left there unaccounted for, she was one of the lucky ones,” she said.
