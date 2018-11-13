Sunny Side Up: How much would you pay to ‘watch’ a game from the Q

Sunny Side Up: How much would you pay to ‘watch’ a game from the Q
By Randy Buffington | November 13, 2018 at 9:12 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 9:12 AM

Chatting Live on Sunny Side Up | The Golden State Warriors are charging fans $100 to watch the game inside the arena, from a TV screen...How much would you pay to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Tuesday’s edition of Sunny Side Up:

The Golden State Warriors are charging fans $100 to watch the game inside the arena, from a TV screen...

Bringing us to the question of the day.

How much would you pay to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers?

