Teen who set the Firestone Mansion on fire will spend Christmas and New Year’s in jail

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man who set the Cornus Hill Firestone Mansion on fire was sentenced Tuesday.
Donavin Gowin pled guilty in August to torching the mansion this past January.
When crews arrived at the 10,000 square foot historic home on Chamberlain Road in Fairlawn, flames were coming through the roof.
It took several hours to get the blaze under control.
Nobody was injured, but over 1/3 of the home was completely burned out and the other 2/3 had heavy smoke and heat damage.
Gowin was sentenced to 10 days in Summit County Jail. He was ordered to report on Dec. 22, so he will spend Christmas and New Year’s behind bars.
He will also be probation for 60 months and must pay back more than $93,000 in restitution.
