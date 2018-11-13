Tragic double killing sends shock waves across Northeast Ohio

PERRYSBURG, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland community has been rocked by the news of a local reporter found shot to death in a residence outside Toledo.
Today, we are digging deeper into what happened to Nikki Delamotte.
The very latest comes from the Wood County coroner, who tells us she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Robert Delamotte, her uncle, died from a single gunshot wound.
Nikki worked as a culture reporter for cleveland.com. Her body, along with that of her uncle, was found inside his mobile home in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park off Oregon Road.
“There was a car out there for two days. They found her purse and her cell phone in the car. So, that’s why her mom couldn’t get a hold of her,” said Sharon Nagle, a next-door neighbor.
Joyce Riter has lived in this complex for over 20 years.
“We live a couple of doors down and this is very scary. Living in this neighborhood you don’t see this very often or hear anything like this. So, it’s very scary,” she added.
Another neighbor, Joy Wilson, reacted to the double shooting deaths.
“It’s scary. I mean you don’t expect something like that to happen here but. I really depends on what really happened.”
Perrysburg Township Police and their Crime Scene Unit are trying to piece together exactly what happened and why.
Police have cleared the scene, but the investigation continues.
