Veteran father meets life-flight crew who saved his life 13 years ago

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Army Veteran Tim O’Connor is came to MetroHealth to see his son, Tim O’Connor, Jr., an Army reservist, speak at the annual Veterans’ Day breakfast.
What the father didn’t know is that he would be reunited with the same crew who helped save his life when he was life-flighted back in 2005.
O’Connor was severely burned after an accident at work and taken to Rainbow Children’s Hospital from Twinsburg.
He was in the air and on the ground in minutes.
“The fastest and most expensive flight of my life, " O’Connor quipped jokingly.
Following the breakfast the family took a tour of the Flight Command Center.
The event was well-attended by vets and medical personnel the day after Veteran’s day.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.