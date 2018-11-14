Cavs cruise by Charlotte, 113-89

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New look, new team.
At least for one night.
The Cleveland Cavalliers, in their new City Edition uniforms, on their City Edition floor, looked like a totally different team, routing the Charlotte Hornets 113-89 Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jordan Clarkson led the Cavs with 24 points. David Nwaba added 18 and Collin Sexton 16, while Tristan Thompson pitched in 21 rebounds.
Cleveland led 38-23 after one quarter and never trailed.
The Cavs also held Hornets star guard Kemba Walker to 7 points.
Cleveland improves to 2-11 on the season and visits Washington on Wednesday.
