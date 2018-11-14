2 dead, 44 injured after bus traveling from Huntsville crashes in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WAFF) - Two people are dead and 44 others are injured after a tour bus overturned in DeSoto County, Mississippi.
The bus, which left from Huntsville, had 46 people on board. The crash happened around 12:30p.m. on I-269. Two people died in the crash.
One of the victims has been identified by family as 70-year-old Betty Russell of Huntsville.
Many others on board are being treated for various injuries. The victims have been transported to Methodist Germantown, Baptist Collierville, Methodist Olive Branch and Baptist DeSoto.
We know at least two others involved in the wreck are in critical condition. They have been transported to Regional One’s trauma center in Memphis.
If you need to find out which hospital someone is in call Mississippi Highway Patrol at 662-563-6400.
The bus is operated by Teague VIP Express which is based out of Anniston. The bus picked up passengers from Ashley Furniture off Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Wednesday morning.
According to the DeSoto County sheriff’s department, the tour bus overturned at I-269 and Highway 78, blocking the road. The intersection is about 40 miles south of Memphis. Authorities say the road was icy at the time of the crash.
The bus was transporting passengers to Tunica. The city is known for its casinos. Tunica is about a 50 minute drive south from Memphis.
Teague released a statement to WAFF regarding the fatal crash:
The family owned Teague VIP Express received an overall “satisfactory” rating with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and had not been in any crashes until Wednesday’s accident.
However, inspectors noted 15 violations within the last two years, 13 of which were discovered in February of 2017 for the company’s three buses.
Some of the violations were “acute/critical violations,” and most of the violations were for vehicle maintenance.
Some of the violations include:
- Two of the buses had defective axle parts.
- Two buses had problems with their steering systems
- Two buses had inoperative turn signals
- One bus had a defective hazard warning light
- One drive was cited for failing to maintain a driver’s log.
