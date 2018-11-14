Delivery driver killed loading his truck in Summit County

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A 56-year-old male delivery driver was killed in an accident at West Market Plaza in the 3600 block of Medina Road.
According to Chief Vito Sinopoli, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday the victim was loading empty palettes back onto the truck using a hydraulic hand cart.
At some point during the loading process, the hand cart and palettes tipped over and fell back onto the driver, killing him.
The Summit County Medical Examiner is working on confirming his identity.
Investigators with The Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also reviewing the accident.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.