FBI teams up with Medina Police to track down 911 hoax caller

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - The FBI is now getting involved in the search for a man who called in an active shooter hoax to the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital on Tuesday.
Cleveland 19 obtained that phony 911 call. We talked to Medina Police to see how they’re trying to track the suspect down.
The nine-minute phone call is giving us new insight into the investigation.
Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the call came into Medina Police.
Here’s the beginning of that phone call--
911 caller: There's one employee who has been stealing money from the company.
-Dispatcher: Okay.
-911 caller: She has brought a gun machine, brought a machine gun today.
-Dispatcher: She's done what?
-911 caller: (inaudible) A machine gun.
The caller sounds foreign. He says his name is Jerry Smith.
He says the woman is on the second floor of the hospital, holding people hostage.
Here’s another excerpt from the call--
-Dispatcher: And what is she doing?
-911 caller: She has kept 10 people with her and she is asking for more money.
-Dispatcher: So she's trying to rob people?
-911 caller: Yes.
The man struggles to give the dispatcher his contact information, pausing several times when she asks for his phone number. He gives her a number with a 330 area code.
According to police, this is an example of swatting, or making a prank call to emergency services.
Medina Police Chief Edward Kinney says this may be a spoof call, meaning the number could be fake or scrambled.
He says his department is working with the FBI to possibly subpoena computer IP addresses or track software apps the caller used.
“Obviously it's a drain on resources. We had close to 150 law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies here assisting us,” Kinney said at the hospital on Tuesday.
The FBI doesn't track swatting cases, but it's happening across the country.
Some have even been deadly.
Cleveland19 covered a swatting case out of Akron earlier this year.
Police said someone kept calling 911, reporting drugs and a wanted criminal at a woman's home.
But when they showed up on several different occasions, there was nothing illegal found.
Back in Medina, police say no threats have been made to the hospital before.
On the call, the man mentions the supposed "woman with a gun" by name.
Medina Police thought she may have been a former Cleveland Clinic employee.
But Cleveland Clinic says they have not had an employee with this name.
If police track this caller down, he could face charges of falsification and inducing panic.
Police say he could possibly federal charges depending on whether he’s living out of state or out of the country.
