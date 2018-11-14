Ice Cube uses Lorain police dashcam footage for rap video about President Trump

Ice Cube uses Lorain police dashcam footage for rap video about President Trump
Dashcam video shows arrest of Pele Smith
By Chris Anderson | November 14, 2018 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 12:37 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dashcam video of a man’s head slamming into a Lorain police car was used in a new video from rapper Ice Cube.

The video for the song “Arrest the President” was released on Election Day, Nov. 6. The rapper shared the video on social media and urged his followers to get out and vote.

[ Ice Cube's "Arrest the President" video (Contains profanity) ]

A clip of Pele Smith’s 2014 arrest by Lorain police officers can be seen 6 seconds into Ice Cube’s video.

[ Lorain man says police slammed his head, cracking windshield ]

Smith received hospital treatment after the arresting officer slammed his head into the cruiser’s windshield with enough force to crack the glass.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.