John Dorsey is looking for a head coach with high football acumen, man or woman

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are coming off a solid victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
But reality set in when fans realized they are still without a head coach in the long term.
General manager John Dorsey addressed those concerns in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The team will not use a search firm to find the coach.
Instead they’ll look for someone with 3 good qualities.
- A coach of character
- A coach who can lead young men
- A coach with high football acumen.
*Acumen is the ability to make good judgments and quick decisions, typically in a particular domain.
That team leader, could be anyone, regardless of age, or sex, according to Dorsey.
Jennifer Welter broke ground for female coaches in 2015.
Welter served as an intern for the Arizona Cardinals, working six weeks over the summer as an assistant coach under linebacker coach Bob Sanders.
Since then, 3 other females have landed coaching roles.
All of the coaches received high praises from their colleagues, so it could be just what the the Browns need.
At the halfway point the Brownies are 3-6-1.
They may not be able to save this season completely, but hiring a new head coach soon would certainly be ideal for the front office.
Current interim coach Gregg Williams will also be considered for the job.
