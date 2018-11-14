Kluber comes up short in bid for third Cy Young Award

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Corey Kluber won 20 games for the first time in his career in 2018, but it was not enough to earn him his second consecutive American League Cy Young Award. Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell won the award with Houston’s Justin Verlander finishing second. Kluber finished in third place.
Snell posted an incredible season, a 21-5 record with a 1.89 ERA. He struck out 221 batters and walked only 64 walks in 180.2 innings pitched.
Snell finished with 169 points in the voting, Verlander had 154, Kluber tallied a distant 71 and did not receive a single first-place vote.
Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer finished sixth in the voting with 13 points, getting one third-place vote.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.