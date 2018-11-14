Man charged in connection to murder of his parents in North Royalton faces judge

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man charged in connection to murdering his parents will face a judge at Parma Municipal Court on Wednesday.
Investigators said Michael Lucak was takent into custody on Monday afternoon.
Authorities said the bodies of his parents were found dead inside their home on Harbour Light Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said Dennis and Helen Lucak were both shot.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
