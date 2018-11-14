New study shows Americans check their phone more than 50 times a day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new study shows Americans can’t put the phone down.
A study from Deloitte shows Americans check their phone on average 52 times a day.
Deloitte is a service looking at marketplace challenges.
The study shows 59 percent of people look at their personal phone “fairly often” at work.
People are not using Tablets as much, the market saw a five percent decrease according to Deloitte.
Cleveland 19 anchor Neeha Curtis posted a Facebook Live asking viewers how often do they look at their phone?
Viewer Marc Kern said around 100.
“It amazes me how many people that can not put there phone down for more than five minutes. I see it at restaurants all the time,” another viewer posted on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.