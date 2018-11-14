Newcomer Andy Kim beats GOP Rep. MacArthur in New Jersey

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, Andy Kim, the Democratic candidate in the U.S. Congressional District 3 race, speaks during a debate against Republican candidate Tom MacArthur, in Newark, N.J. Kim, the Democratic former national security aide to Barack Obama, has defeated two-term Republican incumbent Rep. MacArthur in New Jersey’s 3rd District. Kim upset MacArthur in the hotly contested southern New Jersey district, widening the Democrats’ edge in the House. The U.S. House historian’s database shows he’s the first Asian-American elected from New Jersey. Kim has never run for or served in elected office before. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez)