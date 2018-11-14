Northeast Ohio Weather: Some sun but cold today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dry air will give us a partly cloudy sky for the most part today. The air mass is winter like so don’t expect much of a warm up. I went low to mid 30s for an afternoon high. This is a good 15 to 20 degrees below normal. The wind will be fairly light so we have that going for us. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as the next East Coast storm develops. The latest data has a shield of mixed precipitation tracking in from the south tomorrow. A very nasty day is shaping up with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow across Northern Ohio. Most of this will develop after the morning drive. It looks like minimal snow accumulation.