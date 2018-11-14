PG&E says it contacted resident about shut-off power line

The Gold Nugget Museum, which was totally demolished by the Camp Fire, is shown in Paradise, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. A lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, over a wildfire in Northern California, where at least 48 people were confirmed dead in the Camp Fire that obliterated the town of Paradise. The suit on behalf of some victims accuses Pacific Gas & Electric Co. of causing the massive blaze.(AP Photo/Martha Mendoza) (Martha Mendoza)