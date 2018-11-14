Police release 911 call that triggered active shooter hoax at Medina Hospital

Police responded to the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital regarding a female with a firearm.
By Chris Anderson | November 14, 2018 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 12:30 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police released the 911 call that resulted in an active shooter scare at the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.

The caller told 911 that an employee was stealing money from the hospital and was holding 10 people hostage with a machine gun while demanding more money.

The call, which was received at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, turned out to be a hoax, according to Medina police. There were never any shots fired and there was never any evidence of an active shooter or hostage situation at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the person who made the call. Charges and prosecution is expected.

