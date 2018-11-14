Senate Bill 82 ‘Alianna Alert’ could expire at end of year if the House doesn’t vote on it

Columbus, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Senate Bill 82, also known as the “Alianna Alert Bill,” could expire at the end of the year if the House doesn’t vote on it.
Democratic Sen. Sandra Williams of Cleveland introduced SB 82 in 2017.
It was in response to the murder of Alianna DeFreeze, the 14-year-old girl who boarded an RTA bus in Jan. 2017. She never made it to school.
Alianna’s family didn’t know she wasn’t in class until later that day. Alianna was raped, tortured and murdered, her body found in a vacant home, 3 days after she went missing. 45-year old sex offender Christopher Whitaker was convicted and sentenced to death for her murder.
Supporters of “Alianna Alert” say it’s long overdue after thousands of people signed a change.org petition online early last year.
The Bill would require schools to make at least one attempt to call parents within two hours of the start of school if a child is absent and parents have not already notified the schools of an absence.
Senator Williams says the Bill is currently in the Education and Career Readiness committee and needs one more hearing before the House can vote on it.
