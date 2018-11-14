Greater Cleveland Food Bank to serve up holiday meals at 33 sites in Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashland counties

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is working to ensure that no individual or family in Northeast Ohio go hungry during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Dozens of locations will serve as hot meal sites for those struggling to put food on the table.
Ashland County
- Nov. 19 to Nov. 21 : Ashland Salvation Army Pantry, 527 East Liberty Street, Ashland. Serving lunch 11 a.m. to noon.
- Nov. 25: Ashland First United Methodist Church, 220 Sandusky Street, Ashland. Serving dinner 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cuyahoga County
- Nov. 17: Church of St. Rita serving at Thea Bowman Center, 11901 Oakfield Avenue, Cleveland. Serving lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 17: Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 8206 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Serving lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 17: New Freedom Ministries, 3476 East 152nd Street, Cleveland. Serving dinner at 5 p.m.
- Nov. 17: Project SEVA – St. Colman Church, 2027 West 65th Street, Cleveland. Serving dinner 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 17: Trinity Lutheran Church, 1375 West Clifton Boulevard, Lakewood. Serving lunch noon.
- Nov. 17 and Nov. 24: Care on the Square, 1744 Payne Avenue, Cleveland. Serving lunch noon.
- Nov. 17, Nov. 21, and Nov. 24: Salvation Army, 17625 Grovewood Avenue, Cleveland. Serving lunch Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 noon to 1 p.m. Serving dinner Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 17, Nov. 19, Nov. 21, and Nov. 24: West Side Catholic Center, 3135 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland. Serving breakfast 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:45 p.m. weekdays (except Thanksgiving), serving breakfast 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and dinner 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Saturdays
- Nov. 17 to Nov. 24: St. Herman’s House of Hospitality, 4410 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland. Serving three meals daily, breakfast from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon, dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 18 and Nov. 25: Pearl Road United Methodist Church, 4200 Pearl Road, Cleveland. Serving lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 18 and Nov. 25: Trinity Cathedral Hot Meal, 2230 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Serving lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 19: Faith Based Initiative, 10313 Garfield Avenue, Cleveland. Serving dinner 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 19: St. Luke/Grace Community Meal, 13030 Madison Avenue, Lakewood. Serving dinner at 5:30 p.m.
- Nov. 19: and Nov. 24: Changing Lives Ministries, 12651 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland. Serving dinner Nov. 19 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., serving lunch Nov. 25 noon to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 19, Nov. 20, and Nov. 22: EBC Fery’s Senior Program, 813 East 15nd Street, Cleveland. Serving lunch noon.
- Nov. 19 to Nov. 21: Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center, 1736 Superior Avenue, Cleveland. Serving breakfast 8 a.m. and lunch noon.
- Nov. 20: St. Pat’s Evening Meal, 3606 Bridge Avenue, Cleveland. Serving dinner 5:30 p.m.
- Nov. 20 and Nov. 21: The Salvation Army East Cleveland, 1507 Doan Avenue, East Cleveland. Serving lunch 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Nov. 21: Salvation Army, 17625 Grovewood Avenue, Cleveland. Serving dinner 5 p.m.
- Nov. 21: East Shore Church’s Soups On, 23002 Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid. Serving dinner 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 21: Faith Community Center, 2355 East 55th Street, Cleveland. Serving lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 21: St. Ladislas at St. Ignatius, 10205 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland. Serving dinner 5:30 p.m.
- Nov. 22: Imani Church, 1505 East 206th Street, Euclid. Serving lunch noon to 3 p.m.
- Nov. 22: Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 12701 Superior Avenue, East Cleveland. Serving dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 22: Mt. Zion Congregational Church UCC, 10723 Magnolia Drive, Cleveland. Serving lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 22: St. Boniface, 3545 West 54th Street, Cleveland. Serving dinner 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 24: Clague Road UCC, 3650 Clague Road, North Olmsted. Serving dinner 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 25: Church of the Epiphany, 21000 Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid. Serving dinner 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 25: St. Albert the Great Parish, 6667 Wallings Road, North Royalton. Serving dinner 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Lake County
- Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, Nov. 22, Nov. 24, and Nov. 25: St. James Lunch Program, 131 North State Street, Painesville. Serving weekend lunch 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., serving dinner Monday and Tuesday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 21: Karpos Ministry, 242 North State Street, Painesville. Serving dinner 5 p.m.
If you or someone you know needs food, call the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at 216-738-2067.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.