Springfield Township Police: No charges will be filed against Akron Fright Fest employees after ‘mock rape’ allegations

A couple told officers they were subjected a “mock rape scene” when they visited the haunted house in October.
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 14, 2018 at 9:03 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 9:03 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Public Information Officer Sergeant Eric East with the Springfield Township Police said no charges will be filed against Akron Fright Fest employees after “mock rape” allegations.

A couple told officers they were subjected to a “mock rape scene” when they visited the site in October.

The woman told investigators a masked-man pinned down her boyfriend and started to thrust his hips against him.

Police said there is no doubt the actors of the haunted house had poor judgement in their body and spoken language during the incident.

“Although their actions were inadvisable, there was no physical evidence to substantiate allegations of a crime being committed. All parties involved in this investigation were contacted and advised of these findings,” East said in a statement.

