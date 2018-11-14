6 steps to help avoid costly home plumbing issues this winter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Plummeting temperatures can lead to expensive and frustrating damages to home plumbing this winter.
Here are several precautionary steps that can help prevent water pipes from freezing:
Before winter:
- Disconnect, drain outdoor hoses - Shut off the water supply to the outdoor spigots and detach the hose to drain the pipe. A pipe can freeze or burst from only one hard overnight freeze.
- Insulate water pipes in unheated areas - Pipes in an unheated space, such as a garage or crawl space, should be wrapped with insulating foam or heat tape.
- Seal door and window gaps, cracks - Seal any window seams or doors where winter winds can enter indoors and impact exposed water pipes.
- Locate main water shutoff valve - In case a frozen pipe bursts, know where the valve is to quickly shut it off and prevent any further water damage.
During winter:
- Consider leaving a thin stream of water flowing - During a long cold spell, allow a pencil lead-thin stream of water dripping from the faucet furthest from the water meter to allow continuous water flow through the pipes.
- Turn off water service if away for a long period of time - Turn the main water valve off if planning to be away for several days.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.