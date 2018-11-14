Student organization sues Kent State University over planned gun rights event

“As you know, Ms. Bennett’s recent September 29, 2018 rally on Kent State’s campus required a significant law enforcement presence to ensure the safety of Ms. Bennett, rally attendees, and members of the University community. Because this event was not sponsored by a student organization, the University footed a bill of approximately $65,000.00 to provide necessary security. Since that rally, Ms. Bennett has made various claims on social media that she has received death threats and other threats of physical violence. Kent State would not be justified in ignoring these threats or the security needs attendant to Ms. Bennett’s previous event as it considers how to best protect Ms. Bennett, Liberty Hangout, and members of the University community who may participate in the anticipated November 19 event.”