Student organization sues Kent State University over planned gun rights event

KENT, OH (WOIO) - The student organization Liberty Hangout, at Kent State University, is suing the school over a planned event featuring alum Kaitlin Bennett.
Bennett is scheduled to speak inside the Kiva Auditorium on Nov. 19 about gun rights on college campuses.
Liberty Hangout filed suit alleging the university is trying to “restrict and stifle political speech” by charging unreasonable security fees for the event.
Months ago, a graduation photo of Bennett posing with her AR-10 and graduation cap went viral.
In September, Bennett held a controversial open-carry walk on Kent State’s campus. The rally drew large protests met with heavy police presence. Four people were arrested. Because the event was not sponsored by a student organization the school was forced to cover security costs which totaled about $65,000.
According to court documents, Liberty Hangout states the university sent them a security bill totaling about 1,800 for Monday’s event. The costs cover police officers and hall security personnel.
Liberty Hangout argues the school has applied the fee in a “discriminatory fashion”. The club said they wouldn’t be able to hold the event if the fees are in place- essentially infringing on their freedom of speech.
A judge has granted a temporary restraining order on the fees.
In court documents, KSU mentions Bennett’s September rally. Counsel for KSU’s attorney provided this explanation:
“As you know, Ms. Bennett’s recent September 29, 2018 rally on Kent State’s campus required a significant law enforcement presence to ensure the safety of Ms. Bennett, rally attendees, and members of the University community. Because this event was not sponsored by a student organization, the University footed a bill of approximately $65,000.00 to provide necessary security. Since that rally, Ms. Bennett has made various claims on social media that she has received death threats and other threats of physical violence. Kent State would not be justified in ignoring these threats or the security needs attendant to Ms. Bennett’s previous event as it considers how to best protect Ms. Bennett, Liberty Hangout, and members of the University community who may participate in the anticipated November 19 event.”
Cleveland.com reports Kent State won’t send Liberty Hangout an invoice for the Nov. 19 event until the outcome of a December hearing.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.