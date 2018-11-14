Sunny Side Up: Do you tell your kids to hug their relatives over the holidays?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
The Girl Scouts sent out an article saying it may not be the best idea to force kids to hug relatives over the holidays.
According to the article, you should give your kid space and let them decide who they want to show affection for.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Do you tell your kids to hug their relatives over the holidays?
